Thames Valley business shortlisted for Southeast UK Startup Award 2024

Bucks & Oxs based start-up Mettryx Ltd has been named a finalist ahead of the Southeast final of the Startup Awards.

The UK Startup Awards were launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated over the last few years with over 900,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2023, a 12 per cent increase from the year before.

Over 900 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s UK Startup Awards and the contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created nearly 6,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £480 million.

Mettryx - UK Startup Awards Finalist 2024

Mettryx is a provider of cost-effective financial leadership and business performance services that support growing SMEs, founded by Geoff Fletcher and Phil Walker in 2021. Mettryx has been nominated for the Professional Services Startup of the Year Award in the Southeast for 2024.

Phil Walker, co-founder of Mettryx, said: “We are extremely proud to have been recognised with a regional shortlisting in the UK Startup awards. That it comes so soon after establishing the business is even more thrilling as we still feel that we are just getting underway and have so much more to offer and deliver. In part, I think it’s a recognition of the critical role that the SME businesses we support play in the regional and wider national economies. Particularly as commerce looks to rebound and enter a period of growth following some particularly challenging chapters in recent years.”

Supported nationally by ScoreApp, GS1 UK, Starling Bank, OVHcloud, GiftRound, Airwallex, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures. The winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Tring, Hertfordshire on 12th September 2024.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK Startup Awards, said:

“Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and wealth creation across the UK. All the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created amazing new businesses that are creating real impact in their sectors. Building on the success of previous years, we are now looking to identify the ‘best of the best’ with all the finalists who win their category in their region going on to represent their region at the first ever UK National Startup Awards final later this year.”

The UK Startup Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The UK Startup Awards are running for the third year after launching in 2022.