Thame’s newest care home welcomes its first residents

The team at a brand-new local care home has welcomed its first residents after opening its doors recently.

The first two residents to call Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall on Stock Road, their new home was 92-year-old Barbara and 73-year-old Jane – who both moved in on the very day the home opened.

Barbara and Jane were greeted with tea and cake when they arrived, and spent time getting to know each other and the team. Barbara and Jane also received a visit from the home’s head chef, who was keen to find out their favourite meals.

Jane said: “The home has such a lovely feel – my favourite room is the library! I love having the company of my fellow residents and the team and have already settled into a perfect morning routine which starts with breakfast!”

You've got a friend in me! Barbara and Jane are already great friends

The new purpose-built care home in Thame will eventually provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 68 residents.

The layout of the building is configured into a series of four individual suites, each having its own en-suite bedroom, as well as their own dining room and lounge area. This allows for the creation of smaller communities within the home, which makes it easier for residents to form new friendships and get to know each other.

Cuttlebrook Hall has also installed a ‘Wishing Tree’, an initiative launched by Care UK which allows residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies they’d like to try, places they’d like to visit or even activities linked to past careers. This encourages residents to live fulfilling lives – from skiing to a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Jeannine Bynoe, Deputy Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “We are thrilled to have opened our doors to the first residents here at Cuttlebrook Hall. We’ve had the pleasure of welcoming Barbara and Jane and spent time getting to know their life stories.

“Seeing residents start to move into Cuttlebrook Hall is a real pleasure. We are extremely pleased with the design of the home, and every single detail has been taken into account to produce a high-quality, luxurious setting that will allow residents to live active and fulfilling lives. Cuttlebrook Hall has been beautifully furnished to create the ideal environment for older loved ones to live comfortably.

“The team and I are very much looking forward to getting to know all the new residents and welcoming them and their families into our beautiful new home.”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, hair salon and café and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager, Barbara Howlett, on 01844 700183, or email [email protected]