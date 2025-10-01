Thame scrap dealer fined after misleading Facebook advertisement

A scrap dealer operating in Thame was ordered to pay a fine after he was found to be trading with incorrect licences.

Thomas Shurety, aged 26, of Hillside View, Chinnor, was ordered to pay £1,100 after being found operating without the required licence.

Shurety said he did not know was required to have the high-tier licences. However, his Facebook business page included information indicating that he had the appropriate licences.

Shurety pleaded guilty at Oxford Magistrates’ Court to failing to produce the required documentation relating to waste and scrap metal activities.

The court heard that on 23 February, 2025, Shurety was caught transporting controlled waste in Park Street, Thame, without the necessary high-tier waste carrier’s license.

He dumped the waste in his role as a scrap metal dealer, an occupation he held between 22 May, 2023, and that February date. An investigation found the Chinnor man did not hold the legally required higher tier scrap metal licence. He also received scrap metal without verifying customers details and failed to keep all records of the scrap metal he received, South Oxfordshire District Council revealed.

Such offences carry unlimited fines, but the judge concluded that hurety had been negligent, rather than committing a deliberate or reckless act.

Based on Shurety’s early guilty plea and financial circumstances, a fine of £562, plus £380 costs and a victim surcharge of £220, were ordered, for an overall total of £1,164.

Councillor Sam James-Lawrie said: “Anyone involved in waste or scrap metal activities must ensure they are fully compliant with the law.”