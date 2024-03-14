Thame care home shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, has been shortlisted in the Care Home Awards 2024.

The awards recognise teams and individuals that epitomise excellence, innovation, dedication and outstanding contributions within the care catering sector.

Having wowed judges with the home’s state-of-the-art facilities and carefully considered layout, Cuttlebrook Hall is in the running for ‘Best for Indoor and Outdoor Communal Spaces’.

Having opened its doors in October 2023, Cuttlebrook Hall is a brand-new care home showcasing a comprehensive range of high-quality care services for older people, all in a luxurious setting.

The design of the home has been carefully planned from the initial stages, with Care UK’s design and operational teams working closely with professional consultants to ensure the home is truly outstanding and tailored for residents’ comfort, with added details such as wide corridors, handrails with tactile corners and additional lighting.

Additional design features have been factored in to ensure the home is dementia-friendly in every way possible, with colour schemes and floor coverings carefully chosen to support residents living with the condition to find their way around the home safely and independently.

There are also plenty of communal spaces within the home to promote socialisation, including the John Boddington pub, a cinema room, and bistro. Numerous lounges and dining rooms offer space for residents to get together and chat, while smaller libraries offer quieter spots. A designated hobby room also offers space for residents to enjoy their favourite pastimes, and is the meeting spot for the community ‘Knit and Natter’ group.

Looking to the local area for inspiration, the interior of the home reflects the surrounding area of Thame, helping residents to feel part of the local community – as well as offering conversation prompts. The home’s suite names, as suggested by pupils at John Hampden Primary School, are named after iconic Thame landmarks: Phoenix, after the Phoenix Trail, Elms, after Elms Park, Tudor, paying homage to the historic buildings in Thame, and Greyhound, after an old inn and well-used walkway.

Outside, landscaping has already ensured that the outdoor space is resident-friendly, with even pathways and raised beds. As spring approaches, the team are planning to start a gardening club, and plans are in place for barbecues, summer fetes – and perhaps even a rabbit or two.

Commenting on their success, Alana Corr, Home manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “We’re delighted to have been nominated for this award – it’s incredibly rewarding to have our beautiful home recognised nationally, especially so soon after we’ve opened.

“Thought and care that has gone into making Cuttlebrook Hall a wonderful place to call home, right from the initial plans to choosing the right shade of paint for the walls, and I’m incredibly proud of the whole Cuttlebrook Hall family for getting us here!”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, hair salon and café and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager, Jason Ilewellyn, on 01844 700183, or email [email protected]