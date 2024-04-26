Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesco has been given permission to cut tree branches at its Princes Risborough superstore to ‘stop rodents getting on the roof’.

The retailer will prune back a large pine at the supermarket, which sits close by the main building and brushes the roof.

Tesco says the work will reduce the risk of damage to the building from the branches in high winds.

Tesco has been granted permission to address the issue, photo from Adobe Stock

The applicant said: “The tree has become overgrown, and the branches are now resting against the building and roof tiles.

“The site has requested these are pruned back to prevent rodents using them to gain access to the building.”

There is also a build-up of pine needles in the gutters of the store sitting under the pine’s branches, causing the system to block and overflow.

Tesco said: “The team using pole saws from ground level will prune back the branches approximately 1.5m from the building.”

Planning officers said climbing irons or ‘spikes’ must not be used in order to preserve the health of the trees at the store, which are covered by a preservation order.