Taylor Wimpey encourages a love for reading with outdoor library donation

Taylor Wimpey North Thames has made a significant contribution to education in the local community with the donation of an outdoor library to Kingsbrook View Primary Academy. This initiative aims to foster a love for reading among the young pupils while encouraging them to improve their literacy skills.

The newly established library, which is situated on the school grounds, is full with a diverse collection of books which are suitable for children of all ages, and will give them a chance to discover new and old stories.

Jason Turner, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We are thrilled to have donated the outdoor library to the pupils of Kingsbrook View Primary Academy. By providing them with access to a range of books, we hope that it will help to inspire a lifelong love of reading.”

Richard Jackson, Assistant Headteacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, said: “We are very appreciative of Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation of the library. It will make a huge difference to the community. Reading plays such a pivotal role for children, so to be able to offer them access to a range of free books is incredible.”

This donation underscores Taylor Wimpey's commitment to supporting educational initiatives within the communities it builds. To find out more about the Taylor Wimpey homes in the North Thames area, please visit: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/