Taylor Wimpey encourages a love for reading with outdoor library donation
The newly established library, which is situated on the school grounds, is full with a diverse collection of books which are suitable for children of all ages, and will give them a chance to discover new and old stories.
Jason Turner, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We are thrilled to have donated the outdoor library to the pupils of Kingsbrook View Primary Academy. By providing them with access to a range of books, we hope that it will help to inspire a lifelong love of reading.”
Richard Jackson, Assistant Headteacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, said: “We are very appreciative of Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation of the library. It will make a huge difference to the community. Reading plays such a pivotal role for children, so to be able to offer them access to a range of free books is incredible.”
This donation underscores Taylor Wimpey's commitment to supporting educational initiatives within the communities it builds. To find out more about the Taylor Wimpey homes in the North Thames area, please visit: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/
