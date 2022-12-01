You can take a virtual tour of our property of the week

A stunning mansion set over eight acres with eight bedrooms and eight reception rooms has gone on the market in a Bucks village for over £2.8m.

The property is new to market in the Bucks village of Haversham near Milton Keynes and is valued at £2,800,000.

Located in Haversham, the property also boasts six bathrooms.

It can be viewed online on Zoopla, and agents Taylor Walsh are tasked with finding a buyer.

Whoever purchases the property will also inherit a plot estimated to be around eight acres.

The eight bedrooms are spread across the main building and a separate guest home.

It overlooks the Linford Lakes and boasts a picturesque countryside surrounding.

Central Milton Keynes is roughly three miles away from the home on Haversham High Street, with the nearest schools roughly a mile from the house.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through our photo gallery.

1. Reception rooms The large reception rooms that are ready to be filled. Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

2. Picturesque An overview of the property and its surroundings Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

3. Annex Another feature of this vast home. Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

4. Utility room A utility room which could act as a second kitchen. Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales