News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The home is valued at £2,800,000

Stunning mansion set over eight acres with eight bedrooms and eight reception rooms goes on the market in Bucks village for over £2.8m

You can take a virtual tour of our property of the week

By James Lowson
4 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 2:31pm

A stunning mansion set over eight acres with eight bedrooms and eight reception rooms has gone on the market in a Bucks village for over £2.8m.

The property is new to market in the Bucks village of Haversham near Milton Keynes and is valued at £2,800,000.

Located in Haversham, the property also boasts six bathrooms.

It can be viewed online on Zoopla, and agents Taylor Walsh are tasked with finding a buyer.

Whoever purchases the property will also inherit a plot estimated to be around eight acres.

The eight bedrooms are spread across the main building and a separate guest home.

It overlooks the Linford Lakes and boasts a picturesque countryside surrounding.

Central Milton Keynes is roughly three miles away from the home on Haversham High Street, with the nearest schools roughly a mile from the house.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through our photo gallery.

Undefined: readMore

1. Reception rooms

The large reception rooms that are ready to be filled.

Photo: Taylor Walsh

Photo Sales

2. Picturesque

An overview of the property and its surroundings

Photo: Taylor Walsh

Photo Sales

3. Annex

Another feature of this vast home.

Photo: Taylor Walsh

Photo Sales

4. Utility room

A utility room which could act as a second kitchen.

Photo: Taylor Walsh

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Milton KeynesZoopla