A property firm is predicting that the Government’s latest defence plans will help businesses in the Buckinghamshire area.

White Commercial Surveyors Ltd believes Keir Starmer’s plans to spend £15 billion on a new nuclear-warhead programme, alongside investing in cyberware advances and other new high tech-projects, will benefit the defence sector in Buckinghamshire and neighbouring counties.

According to the company, which is in charge of the Bicester Arc, a large, recently-launched business district located in the nearby town, the extensive Government plans could benefit Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, and Berkshire.

Chris White, property consultant and promoter of Bicester Arc, said the plans could be pivotal for business prospects in the counties along the M40 corridor. He said: "This is not only a turning point in national defence strategy – it's a catalyst for regional transformation. We anticipate a marked increase in demand for land, industrial and R&D premises, especially in areas where skilled talent and innovation already converge."

Commercial Services Ltd also highlighted the number of important defence sites already located in the region. Citing the RAF Brize Norton, which recently made national headlines when it was breached by protesters, plus the Ministry of Defence logistics site in Bicester, and the similar complex in Warwickshire.

It has also been highlighted that the review is expected to create 1,000 new jobs and includes a new £400 million defence fund.

Buckinghamshire has also been praised for its training and education opportunities that are linked to the defence sector. A spokesperson for the estate specialist company said: “Milton Keynes College and Bucks College Group both work closely with employers and the military to develop trade, technical and digital skills pipelines.”