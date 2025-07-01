Storytime is in the Spotlight: Wriggly Reader’s World wins Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year at the 2025 South East StartUp Awards

Wriggly Reader's World: Buy-on-gift-one business model helping to rewrite children's futures

Wriggly Reader’s World, an Oakley-based social enterprise transforming how children experience reading, has been crowned Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year at the 2025 South East StartUp Awards.

Founded by VJ Hooker, Wriggly Reader’s World brings storytime to life through interactive, inclusive, and movement-based books for young children. Since its inception, the mission has been clear: to spark joy, representation, and confidence in every child, especially those who struggle to stay still during formal reading sessions, and those who don’t often see themselves reflected in traditional books and spaces.

VJ Hooker, founder of Wriggly Reader’s World, said:

“This award means the world, not just to me, but to every little reader we've had the joy of sending off on their path to reading for pleasure. Wriggly Reader’s World was three years in the making, involving going back to university as a mature student to learn how children become readers and where we are falling short as a society. So to now be recognised for our impact as a social enterprise is both humbling and exhilarating. We’re here to shake up storytime, to make it inclusive, fun, and full of movement. Winning this award shows that play, representation, and heart-led work truly matter. This is only the beginning.”

Supported by Airwallex, Join Talent, and V-Rum, the UK StartUp Awards celebrate the passion, innovation, and resilience of entrepreneurs across ten UK regions. Wriggly Reader’s World will now go on to represent the South East at the national UK StartUp Awards final during Ideas Fest on September 11th, often dubbed the “Glastonbury for Entrepreneurs.”

The South East is home to a vibrant ecosystem of creative and purpose-driven ventures. Wriggly Reader’s World is proud to be one of many small businesses making a big difference, one story, and one child at a time.

Support the mission at www.wrigglyreadersworld.com