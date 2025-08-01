Stoke Mandeville FC celebrates double victory at Grassroots Football Awards

Pride and passion on full display as local club scoops two major awards at MK Dons Stadium

Stoke Mandeville FC lit up the MK Dons Stadium last night as they took home not one, but two prestigious awards at the Grassroots Football Awards. The evening was a celebration of community spirit, dedication, and the powerful impact of volunteers — and Stoke Mandeville FC stood proudly at the heart of it all.

The club’s Vice chairman, Carl Miller was honoured with the Lioness Award for his tireless work growing and supporting the club’s thriving girls’ section. His passion for empowering young female players has helped shape a strong, inclusive environment for girls to flourish in football.

Club Secretary, Lorraine Abruzzese was presented with the Bobby Moore Award - recognising her extraordinary contribution to the club, especially through her new dedicated role as the club secretary. Her behind-the-scenes work has been pivotal in keeping the club running smoothly and successfully.

Winners with Chairman, Ben Farrow-Stevenson

There was also recognition for up-and-coming talent in the volunteering world, with Abigail Dean finishing as runner-up in the Young Volunteer Award category - a clear sign that the future of the club is in very capable hands.

Twelve members of the Stoke Mandeville FC committee attended the glittering ceremony, enjoying an unforgettable evening at the stunning MK Dons stadium in Milton Keynes. The club’s chairman, Ben Farrow-Stevenson, was beaming with pride throughout the event and was even invited to speak to the guests. He shared what makes the club truly special, highlighting the sense of belonging and the unique way the club inspires volunteers to join and give their time freely.

“We’re not just a football club — we’re a family,” said Farrow-Stevenson. “It’s not just about the children, it’s about the parents and the coaches and everyone being together - helping with mental health and giving a feeling of belonging. We are so grateful for the time our volunteers give up - it’s just fantastic.”

The club committee echoed this sentiment, expressing immense pride in all three nominees and reflecting on how the awards underscore the values that make Stoke Mandeville FC stand out from the rest.

The SMFC team at the awards

As the applause echoed through the MK Dons stadium, it wasn’t just a celebration of individual winners — it was a celebration of community, heart, and a club that continues to make a lasting difference, both on and off the pitch.