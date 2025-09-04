Steven Eagell Toyota sponsors Milton Keynes Cricket Festival

The day kicked off with the Junior Festival, including All Stars, Dynamos and U11s softball matches. In the afternoon, the Women’s 100 and Men’s 100 matches took place. As part of Steven Eagell Toyota’s sponsorship, the company showcased one of its latest models, the Toyota C-HR, alongside a range of branded promotional materials. Players from the MK Men's Representative team wore t-shirts featuring the company’s branding.

Since Toyota UK was announced as the new Principal Partner of the England and Wales Cricket Board earlier this year, Steven Eagell Toyota has been investing heavily in grassroots cricket. This support is helping local clubs thrive by providing assistance with fundraising via the Toyota Good for Cricket Prize Draw, as well as supporting with ground and facility improvements, sponsorship opportunities and a range of other initiatives that help to strengthen the game at a community level.

Sheraz Rashid, Group Operations Director, Steven Eagell Group commented:

“We’re passionate about championing grassroots sports and making a positive impact in our local communities. We were proud to support Bucks Cricket by sponsoring the Milton Keynes Cricket Festival – an inspiring event that celebrates cricket, talent and community. We hope all who attended and took part had a fantastic day!”

Rich Hudson, Chief Executive, Bucks Cricket CIO added:

“It was fantastic to have Steven Eagell Toyota’s support for the Milton Keynes Cricket Festival with a diverse programme of cricket to showcase cricket in the City. Cricket has a unique power to bring communities together and we look forward to bringing the MK Cricket Festival back even bigger and better next summer.”

For more information about Steven Eagell Toyota, please visit: https://www.steveneagell.co.uk/toyota/

