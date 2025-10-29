Steven Eagell Toyota champions grassroots cricket

The Stowupland Cricket Foundation 2025 Cricket Summer Camp

Steven Eagell Toyota, a leading Toyota retailer in Europe, is proud to champion grassroots cricket and support clubs across its local communities.

Earlier this year, Toyota GB became the Principal Partner of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), while also forming partnerships with Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland to grow the game across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. The manufacturer’s support spans men’s and women’s international teams, disability cricket and initiatives designed to make the sport more accessible to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Steven Eagell Toyota Centres' involvement began with ‘Get Set Weekend’ in the spring – a national initiative designed to help cricket clubs prepare for the upcoming season. The Group’s Centres provided breakfast for volunteers, donated vouchers for essential materials and ground repairs, distributed Get Set Weekend kits, provided volunteer assistance and much more.

In May 2025, Toyota launched the Good for Cricket Prize Draw, giving clubs the chance to raise vital funds for facilities, coaching and equipment. Steven Eagell Toyota Centres across the East of England, South East, South West Midlands and the West Midlands supported their local clubs throughout the summer, helping to raise nearly £60,000 across more than 150 participating clubs. Nationally, the incentive generated an impressive £290,710, with 100% of proceeds going directly back to grassroots cricket.

Steven Eagell Toyota Centres also participated in a wide range of local events and sponsorships. Highlights include Steven Eagell Toyota Ipswich sponsoring a children’s summer cricket camp to enable participants to take part completely free of charge, as well as Steven Eagell Toyota Milton Keynes supporting a regional cricket festival that celebrated community spirit and emerging talent. The Group also displayed Toyota vehicles at events, installed posters in club grounds and proudly sponsored new team kits.

Sheraz Rashid, Group Operations Director, Steven Eagell Group commented:

“We’ve had a fantastic summer supporting grassroots cricket. This season has been a tremendous success and we couldn’t be prouder to stand alongside the fantastic cricket clubs in our local communities. We look forward to continuing our support next season and beyond, helping grassroots cricket flourish at every level.”

