Steven Eagell Group launches community programme

The programme, which kicks off this month, will see Steven Eagell Group employees nominate projects that matter to them and their local communities, with each of its dealerships being allocated a budget to spend. Forming part of the company’s wider commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, the programme is designed to foster a strong culture of ‘giving back’ across the Group’s network.

Steven Eagell Group has a longstanding history of supporting a range of causes that aim to keep communities thriving, including regularly sponsoring events, taking part in fundraising and volunteering activities, donating to local food banks and much more. While continuing to support the initiatives close to its heart, the new programme will see the Group reach even more projects that require vital resources.

Some of the charities and community groups that have benefitted from Steven Eagell Group donations, sponsorship or fundraising include Langdon, Magpas Air Ambulance and SERV, as well as sporting organisations such as Rickmansworth Cricket Club and a variety of grassroots football clubs. The company also donated a Toyota Proace van to Ipswich Town FC Foundation and Watford FC Community Sports & Education Trust to enable volunteers, young people and equipment to be transported to events across their communities.

Steven Eagell, CEO, Steven Eagell Group commented: “We’re extremely excited to be launching our brand-new Community Programme. Our business has expanded rapidly in recent years and we see the introduction of this programme as a brilliant way for us to strengthen connections with the communities in which we operate, giving back to the individuals, causes and charities that work tirelessly to improve lives. We’re thrilled to be bringing our colleagues with us on this journey, giving them the ability to nominate projects that matter most to them, their families, friends and local communities.”