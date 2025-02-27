Steven Eagell Group celebrates seven wins at annual Toyota and Lexus Awards

Steven Eagell Group - Toyota BRiT Awards

Steven Eagell Group, a leading Toyota and Lexus retailer based in Milton Keynes, had a hugely successful night at the Toyota Best Retailer in Town Awards and the Lexus Centre of Excellence Awards, securing an impressive seven awards. Plus, for the first time ever, the Group’s branches were crowned ‘Best Centre’ by both Toyota and Lexus.

The Lexus Centre of Excellence Awards recognise Lexus UK Centres that demonstrate continuous improvement and high standards of customer service, scored across their performance in sales, aftersales, used cars, customer service and much more. Lexus Centres operated by Steven Eagell Group proudly claimed the following accolades:

Lexus Cambridge - Centre of the Year Award Lexus Canterbury - New Car Sales Award

Lexus Birmingham - Used Car Performance Award

Lexus Ipswich - Aftersales Performance Award

Lexus Cambridge - Omotenashi Award

At the annual Toyota Best Retailer in Town (BRIT) awards, which recognise the ‘best of the best’ in the Toyota network across a number of categories, Steven Eagell Group celebrated further success, receiving the following awards:

Steven Eagell Toyota Peterborough - Best Toyota Centre of the Year

Steven Eagell Toyota Rayleigh - Toyota Financial Services Award

Steven Eagell Group has experienced remarkable growth since opening its first dealership in 2002. The Group now operates 32 Toyota branches and 11 Lexus Centres across the UK. This expansion reflects the Group’s commitment to fostering an environment where excellence drives every customer interaction, while maintaining the core values that have defined its success.

Sheraz Rashid, Group Operations Director commented: “It is an incredible honour to be recognised by both Toyota and Lexus with these highly prestigious awards. Despite the challenges the industry has faced and for us, the task of integrating 12 new sites into our business following our most recent acquisition, this achievement reflects our ability to adapt, grow and succeed. These awards are a testament to the continued hard work, commitment and dedication that the entire Steven Eagell Group team brings to our business every day, along with our commitment to being the very best in the network. Everyone can be exceptionally proud of the part they have played in this outstanding achievement.”

For more information about Steven Eagell Group, visit www.steveneagell.co.uk