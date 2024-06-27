Starpeak wins Gold in Business of the Year Category at SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starpeak, a specialist digital distributor of insurance to niche online markets has been awarded Gold at the 8th annual SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards. The winners were announced on Monday, 24th June at a local awards ceremony, which Starpeak attended.

Starpeak was one of eight finalists in the 'Shoosmiths Business of the Year (Less than 50 employees)' category, which spotlights businesses showing outstanding initiative, boldness and imagination in the enterprise, as well as sound management practices.

The company’s win comes on the heels of 32% business growth in Q1 2024, proving Starpeak’s commitment to delivering industry leading specialist insurance products, focused on the SME market. As a result of this growth, the company is currently recruiting for several positions across the business ranging from finance all the way to sales.

“We're on a mission to redefine the niche online insurance industry, driving innovation and creating value that extends beyond our business to the entire community. This award fuels our passion to push boundaries, embrace new challenges, and continue leading the charge on delivering best in-class, in-house built IT, with world-class customer support," says Julian Hucks, Managing Director, Starpeak.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. This recognition reflects the significant growth and success our business has experienced, particularly our performance to date this year, building on our impressive growth in 2023. We're honoured to be acknowledged among such outstanding local enterprises and excited about our continued trajectory," adds Andy Brownsell, Commercial Director, Starpeak.