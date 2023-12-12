Starbucks drive-thru approved in Aylesbury despite continued parish council objections

Dozens of objections have been submitted opposing the project

Many residents continue to oppose plans to build a Starbucks drive-thru cafe in Aylesbury, which was approved in September.

On 22 September Bucks Council approved plans to construct a new Starbucks cafe Off Sir Henry Lee Crescent in Berryfields.

However, a related application for signage and logos advertising the new coffee hub has received 35 objections.

Another Starbucks drive-thru located in the UK. Picture by FRANK REID

Among the 35 objectors is Berryfields Parish Council which believes the coffee shop would be too close to nearby neighbourhoods.

"This planning is at the expense of neighbouring properties peaceful enjoyment, and would therefore have an adverse impact,” the parish council said.

Another resident said: "There is one way out of the estate, and by putting a drive though in, you're increasing the traffic in and out of the estate and it will be causing a nuisance to the residents in the estate.”

Whilst outnumbered by those in opposition to the drive-thru, 19 residents have supported the application. One highlighted that the “land was always tagged for commercial use” and downplayed the impact an illuminated light would have on people living nearby.

Starbucks declined to comment on when the coffee shop is likely to open and provide additional information as to when work might begin preparing the site.

Bucks Council has approved plans for a coffee shop which would be open seven days a week between 6am until 10pm each day. A representative of the coffee giant said: "The proposed drive thru’ Starbucks will represent a complementary addition to the changing Berryfield street scene and will enhance the area by providing a local facility for the employment area.

"The proposed development will also generate a number of job opportunities for local people. The proposals will deliver a number of economic, and social benefits."

Late opening hours was another reason residents objected to the new coffee store’s construction and concerns about an increase in traffic around the new Aylesbury neighbourhood have also been submitted on the planning portal, which can be seen here.