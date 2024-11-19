Sri Lankan restaurant in Aylesbury reveals business plans after move to new location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team behind one of Aylesbury’s only eateries serving Sri Lankan cuisine have revealed the reasons why they moved to a new location.

Herali recently reopened in Cambridge Street, previously the business had been operating in the town centre.

Moving from the spot next to Market Square will allow the restaurant to transition into a more flexible base that offers grab and go food, as well as a dining area. It was felt that the previous venue suited a business solely focused on being a dine-in restaurant.

Earlier this month Aylesbury’s mayor and deputy mayor Councillor Alan Sherwell and Councillor Nidhi Mehta, visited the new restaurant for an opening celebration.

The Mayor and deputy of Aylesbury helped open the new store. Photo from Nalin Mallawala

Kamal Purage, who runs the business alongside his wife, said many of his loyal customers have already checked out the new venue, coming over on its second day of trading.

Kamal said: “We wanted to create a cafe-style property. And then we found out that this former cafe was going to be empty. We want to create a different style of brand for Herali.”

Prior to Herali’s takeover the unit had belonged to the recently shut down, Bella Cafe.

Kamal added that a spot on Cambridge Street was something he always targeted for the business, since he started trading in Aylesbury six years ago. Kamal and his wife moved from Watford to Aylesbury after spotting a gap in the market for Sri Lankan cuisine.

Herali opened in Cambridge Street earlier this month. Photo from Nalin Mallawala

He also said in the coming months he is hoping to open Herali in the mornings, as well to offer a breakfast service.

While Kamal did not want to dwell on the past he did note a crucial unlucky break the business had trading at its previous home.

Herali’s big opening coincided with the closure of the bar located opposite, The Snug, which was shut down permanently on the same date. Ironically, as Herali moves elsewhere the bar has been renovated and reopened by a new management team as The Grapes.

Herali is described as bringing the aromatic flavours of authentic, homemade Sri Lankan cuisine to Buckinghamshire customers. Among its offerings is ‘Kottu’ the most popular Sri Lankan street food, which mixes shredded fresh vegetables with Sri Lankan herbs and spices.