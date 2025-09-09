Spiders can’t stop local young entrepreneur climbing lofty heights

Buckinghamshire entrepreneur Lewis Perkins up for national franchise award.

Lewis Perkins, a 31-year-old entrepreneur based in Buckinghamshire, is celebrating being named a finalist in the prestigious BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards. He’s been shortlisted in the highly competitive ‘Young Gun’ category, which honours rising stars under 35 making waves in the world of franchising.

Just over a year ago, Lewis launched his More Than Loft Ladders business. Now, he's being recognised on a national stage for his commitment to customer service, community impact, and exceptional business growth across Northamptonshire, Bedford, Milton Keynes, and surrounding areas.

Along with his team, Lewis specialises in designing, supplying and installing high-quality loft ladders and loft access solutions, helping homeowners make the most of their loft space safely and efficiently.

His journey into entrepreneurship was anything but expected. Formerly working in education and recruitment, Lewis found inspiration quite literally above his head – when exploring the hidden potential of his own loft space. And for Lewis’ friends and family, his next move was a little out of the blue.

“I’ll admit people were surprised when I said I was going to switch careers – especially as I’m not very fond of spiders and dust! But I’ve always trusted my gut. I knew it was the right move – and I’ve been making those spiders find new homes while customers get to enjoy their newfound accessible loft spaces.”

What began as a one-man operation has grown at pace, with Lewis now overseeing four territories, three vehicles, a 700 sq. ft storage unit and a team of full-time staff.

Along the way, he has built a strong reputation in the communities he serves, earning more than 100 five-star reviews in little over a year. “When I started, this was a huge step outside my comfort zone – but I’m really proud of how quickly we’ve adapted and grown. To be busy, to be building sustainably and now to be recognised for my efforts with this shortlisting – that really is the icing on the cake!”

Looking ahead, Lewis has ambitious plans to expand further. He aims to double the number of homeowners he helps across the region by growing his team and services, confident that the solid foundations laid in his first year of business will support the next stage of growth. “For me, it’s about creating a lasting impact – in the community and in our industry too.

“Being shortlisted for this award shows we’re on the right track, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next!”

Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Telford International Centre on 6th November.