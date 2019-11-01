Space experts in Aylesbury agree new rocket propulsion contract

Space specialists based in Aylesbury have secured a new contract that will help deliver pioneering rocket technology.

Nammo UK, which operates the UK National Space Propulsion Test Facility at Westcott Venture Park, has signed an agreement with Reaction Engines, of Abingdon, for the supply of a rocket plume heat exchanger.

It will be a key element of the Westcott test facility and will enable rocket exhausts to be reduced from temperatures in excess of 2,000°C to just 50°C.

Robert Selby, general manager at Nammo UK, said: “We are excited to announce that Reaction Engines will be supplying an innovative rocket plume heat exchanger at the National Space Propulsion Test Facility.”

“The technology is a key enabler in the goal to produce low cost test facilities available to companies and research institutions around the world.

“This is another example of the UK’s continuing effort to lead the world in space technology and capability.”

Steve Gill, chief commercial officer at Reaction Engines said: “We are delighted to supply Nammo UK with a world-class heat exchanger that will cool extreme temperatures in a very compact envelope.

“It will be one of the first large-scale commercial applications of the knowledge and technology we have developed.”

Dr Hamish Nichol, engineering lead for Reaction Engines, said: “This project will truly demonstrate our capability to design and deliver the highest performance heat exchangers imaginable.

“We are particularly proud that our technology will play a key role in the UK’s new National Space Propulsion Test Facility which will be constructed adjacent to Reaction Engines’ own test facility which we are constructing for our SABRE engine.”

Nammo UK was recently awarded a multi-million pound contract by the European Space Agency to construct and operate the UK National Space Propulsion Test Facility at Westcott Venture Park.

The facility will provide world-leading facilities in the UK that will enable rocket engines up to 1.5 kilonewtons to be tested in high-altitude vacuum conditions.

Bosses say it will cement Westcott as the centre of excellence for space propulsion within the UK.

