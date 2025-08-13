S&P Care named Top 20 home care provider South East England 2025

Aylesbury-based S&P Care Services has been recognised as a Top 20 home care provider in South East England for the second consecutive year by homecare.co.uk, the UK’s leading review site for the sector.

Each year, in a bid to make it easier for people to find a home care provider they can trust, and which is right for their budget and needs, homecare.co.uk names the Top 20 home care agencies in all regions of the UK.

The 2025 awards are based on more than 33,500 reviews by those who receive home care, as well as their family and friends, considering a broad range of criteria, including each agency’s overall standard, quality of care, staff, management and value for money.

S&P Care Serviceshas been ranked in the top 20 out of more than 2,000 home care providers in the South East. It is one of only two providers from Buckinghamshire to make the list.

Ruth Mabika, Operations Director & Co-founder, S&P Care Services

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“S&P Care Services has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in South East England!”

Demand for home care agencies has risen significantly due to an ageing population – currently, 12.7 million people in the UK are aged 65 or older, a figure expected to rise to 22.1 million by 2072 – combined with post-pandemic preferences for personalised care, NHS pressures, limited residential care availability, and a growing desire among older adults to maintain independence at home.

S&P Care provides home care services in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire that help residents continue living as independently as possible, including live-in care, visiting care and companionship.

“This award is a massive achievement that’s all thanks to each of our wonderful carers, and the compassion, dedication, and the exceptional standard of care they bring every single day,” said Ruth Mabika, Operations Director & Co-founder, S&P Care Services. “A heartfelt thank you to every team member, and to our clients and their families who so kindly nominated us.”