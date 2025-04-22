South East region most dissatisfied when it comes to salary, with a third unhappy with their pay

Work stress photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash

Workers in the South East are the most dissatisfied when it comes to pay, with nearly a third (31%) claiming they’re unhappy with their current salary.

This comes from new research by recruitment company, Reed, which also found that two thirds (63%) of those unhappy with their salary say it’s because it hasn’t risen with the cost of living, while 40% claim its due to the role and industry they work in not being well paid.

In addition, nearly half (45%) of workers in the South East say they work over their contracted hours. When asked why, 41% claimed they have more work to do than working hours in their day, 39% say it’s because their job role and responsibilities require it, and 31% say they often had tight deadlines to meet.

When asked if they’re compensated for the extra hours they work, only a quarter (27%) of workers in the South East say they’re paid overtime, just 15% said they can accrue their hours, while, 42% said they aren’t compensated in any way.

Grant Rigler, Regional Director at Reed, said: “The labour market is tight, and many employees may feel they need to work extra hours to prove their worth or avoid their roles being made redundant if businesses are having to make cuts.

“The upcoming hike in National Insurance contributions is increasing pressure on local businesses and they may well be pushing to get the most out of their existing employees while they struggle to make the books balance.

“It’s clear that the South East is a region of hard workers, shown by their dedication to their roles and the extra hours they put in. However, it’s important for workers to ensure they don’t give themselves additional stress or burnout.”

As part of its annual salary guides research, Reed analysed more than 21 million job adverts and asked 5,000 workers across the UK regions a range of questions on their salary and work life. The research also looked at how many hours UK employees work per week and how much they are compensated for it.

Reed has produced a suite of 10 sector-specific salary guides, you can download them here.