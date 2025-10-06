Solidaire Solicitors relocates to new offices at Bletchley Business Campus, Milton Keynes

Solidaire Solicitors, a specialist law firm focusing on employment law, is delighted to announce its move to new premises at Bletchley Business Campus, 1-9 Barton Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 3HU.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The relocation marks an exciting new chapter for Solidaire Solicitors as the firm continues to expand its services and enhance accessibility for clients across Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to open our new office at Bletchley Business Campus,” said a spokesperson for Solidaire Solicitors. “The move allows us to better accommodate our growing team, improve client experience, and reaffirm our commitment to providing clear, effective legal advice in a modern, welcoming environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new offices offer improved facilities, convenient access, and a professional setting designed to support Solidaire Solicitors' continued growth. The Bletchley Business Campus location also provides excellent transport links and amenities for both clients and staff.

Solidaire Solicitors

About Solidaire Solicitors

Solidaire Solicitors is a dedicated legal practice offering expert advice and representation in employment law and settlement agreements. The firm assists individuals and businesses with matters including settlement agreements, redundancy, unfair dismissal, discrimination claims, and workplace disputes.

Known for its practical, client-centred approach, Solidaire combines specialist expertise with a commitment to delivering accessible, affordable legal support. The firm has built a strong reputation for professionalism, responsiveness, and high-quality service, reflected in consistently positive client feedback and being ranked in the top 2% for employment law in the UK.

New Contact Details:

Solidaire Solicitors

Bletchley Business Campus

1-9 Barton Road

Bletchley

Milton Keynes

MK2 3HU