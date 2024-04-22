SLC soars to new heights with move to Westcott

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originally a professional Land and Building Surveying practice SLC Associates – Geomatic Solutions Ltd, now specialise in providing precise geographical coordinates for air navigation at over 260 airports worldwide.

The company, which is relocating from Aylesbury, has agreed a 10-year lease on 1,763 sq ft of refurbished office space at Building 407, with owners PATRIZIA Hanover Property Unit Trust.

SLC successfully relocated its 12 staff and headquarters operations to Westcott in April, where they are now fully operational. The company also has an office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which is seen as a huge emerging market for the business. Furthermore, SLC has a number of remote staff members contributing to its operations.

The business, which was established 37 years ago, is a leading name in Aeronautical Data Supply, operating in over 34 countries worldwide. It has developed specialist software known as Geospatial Data Management System to handle digital terrain and obstacle data and analyse aerodrome obstructions.

Stephen Card, Director of Operations at SLC Geomatic Solutions said: “Our primary goal is to continue to deliver geospatial data of the highest quality from our new home at Westcott.

“The decision to relocate to Westcott was driven by several factors, with data security being a top priority due to the sensitive nature of our work and the regulatory scrutiny we face. Westcott offers a secure environment, complete with a security gate equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition, round the clock manned surveillance, and CCTV monitoring. Additionally, the location provides ample parking space, making it an ideal fit for our operations.

“We are excited to engage with other businesses at the Park, particularly the drone companies on site, as we see this as a potential area for business expansion. This may include the provision of digital terrain to facilitate automated aircraft landings and high-resolution mapping for automated guidance systems.”