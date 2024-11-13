The Green Man in Market Square has been closed for over eight years and is best known for its popularity with rock icons such as the later Motorhead singer, Lemmy. We Sold It is looking for a buyer who could restore the pub to its former glory.The Green Man in Market Square has been closed for over eight years and is best known for its popularity with rock icons such as the later Motorhead singer, Lemmy. We Sold It is looking for a buyer who could restore the pub to its former glory.
The Green Man in Market Square has been closed for over eight years and is best known for its popularity with rock icons such as the later Motorhead singer, Lemmy. We Sold It is looking for a buyer who could restore the pub to its former glory.

Six Aylesbury business sites are up for sale including two town centre pubs

By James Lowson
Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:32 GMT
In Aylesbury six businesses are currently up for sale, according to the latest listings online.

Among them are two closed down pubs located in the heart of Aylesbury’s town centre, Rightmove’s latest listings show.

Other potential business ventures focus on opportunities for owners to build housing and flat developments within the county town. One High Street store is also on the market in Aylesbury.

We have taken a closer look at the businesses that are on the market in Aylesbury, as well as what estate agents are saying about them.

You can view the properties by clicking through the below gallery:

The Hulcott Estate is a vast piece of land and a Grade II Listed farmhouse that is up for sale with a whopping asking price of £4,500,000. Brown and Company says the property has several development and diversification opportunities.

1. The Hulcott Estate

The Hulcott Estate is a vast piece of land and a Grade II Listed farmhouse that is up for sale with a whopping asking price of £4,500,000. Brown and Company says the property has several development and diversification opportunities. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Merkur Slots in Aylesbury High Street is up for sale with an asking price of £1,250,000. Property company Whozoo says a new owner will also inherit for flats linked to the town centre building.

2. Merkur Slots

Merkur Slots in Aylesbury High Street is up for sale with an asking price of £1,250,000. Property company Whozoo says a new owner will also inherit for flats linked to the town centre building. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The Harrow closed soon after its previous owners vacated the property in 2022. Offers of over £450,000 have been received for the pub. Savills has described the shutdown bar as a characterful Grade II listed building.

3. The Harrow

The Harrow closed soon after its previous owners vacated the property in 2022. Offers of over £450,000 have been received for the pub. Savills has described the shutdown bar as a characterful Grade II listed building. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
A patch of land where planning permission has been approved for 10 flats is up for sale in Taylor Road. George David and Company has set an asking price of £695,000 for the area. Conditional planning permission for the apartment complex was given for six two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom flats in March 2024.

4. Potential apartment complex Taylor Road

A patch of land where planning permission has been approved for 10 flats is up for sale in Taylor Road. George David and Company has set an asking price of £695,000 for the area. Conditional planning permission for the apartment complex was given for six two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom flats in March 2024. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AylesburyRightmove
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice