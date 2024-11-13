Six Aylesbury business sites are up for sale including two town centre pubs

Other potential business ventures focus on opportunities for owners to build housing and flat developments within the county town. One High Street store is also on the market in Aylesbury.
We have taken a closer look at the businesses that are on the market in Aylesbury, as well as what estate agents are saying about them.
You can view the properties by clicking through the below gallery:
1. The Hulcott Estate
The Hulcott Estate is a vast piece of land and a Grade II Listed farmhouse that is up for sale with a whopping asking price of £4,500,000. Brown and Company says the property has several development and diversification opportunities. Photo: Rightmove
2. Merkur Slots
Merkur Slots in Aylesbury High Street is up for sale with an asking price of £1,250,000. Property company Whozoo says a new owner will also inherit for flats linked to the town centre building. Photo: Rightmove
3. The Harrow
The Harrow closed soon after its previous owners vacated the property in 2022. Offers of over £450,000 have been received for the pub. Savills has described the shutdown bar as a characterful Grade II listed building. Photo: Rightmove
4. Potential apartment complex Taylor Road
A patch of land where planning permission has been approved for 10 flats is up for sale in Taylor Road. George David and Company has set an asking price of £695,000 for the area. Conditional planning permission for the apartment complex was given for six two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom flats in March 2024. Photo: Rightmove