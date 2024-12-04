Site manager scoops Seal of Excellence award in the South Midlands

A site manager in the South Midlands has been awarded a coveted ‘Seal of Excellence’ award at the National House Builders Council (NHBC)’s Central regional awards in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Clay, site manager at Bloor Homes’ Winslow Park (Winslow), had already been recognised for a Pride in the Job Quality Award in June and progressed to the regional awards.

Winslow Park is home to a range of two, three, four and five bedroom properties situated in the Buckinghamshire countryside, with the city amenities of Milton Keynes and Oxford nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Slater, Managing Director for Bloor Homes’ South Midlands region, said: “To have a site manager recognised at this level is incredible. We’d like to congratulate Colin, who has demonstrated excellence when it comes to build quality, teamwork and process and set the bar high for site managers across the region. We are enormously proud of him and the work he does to ensure our customers have the very best experience of buying and living in their new Bloor Homes property.”

Caption: Site Manager, Colin Clay, scoops Seal of Excellence award in the South Midlands.

On winning the Seal of Excellence for his work at Winslow Park, Colin Clay, said: “I am thrilled to receive this award. Our number one focus and drive is to provide the best possible quality for our purchasers and for this passion and effort to be recognised by the NHBC is so gratifying. Progressing to the regional stage was amazing, but to receive the Seal of Excellence is just awesome. I couldn’t have achieved this without the close support of my team, especially my Assistant Manager Lewis Edwards. I am immensely proud of my entire team and contractors who work to the highest standards. Thank you to all of them.”