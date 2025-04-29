SHS returns home: Office relaunch marks a new era of growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SHS is proud to announce the grand reopening of its headquarters in Tingewick, Buckingham, marking a major milestone in the company’s journey.

Following a fire in July 2023 that led to a temporary relocation, SHS has now returned to a purpose-built facility featuring a larger warehouse, expanded office space, and enhanced facilities - stronger and more prepared than ever to serve customers and suppliers.

The official reopening ceremony was led by SHS Managing Director, Yarl Dunn, and formally opened by Deputy Mayor of Buckingham, Fran Davies, who joined staff to celebrate the next chapter for the family-run business.

“Returning to our purpose-built headquarters is a proud moment for SHS. This isn’t just a move - it’s a step forwards into an exciting new chapter,” said Yarl Dunn, Managing Director at SHS. “With our expanded space and upgraded facilities, we’re in a stronger position than ever to support our customers, collaborate with partners, and continue driving innovation in materials handling.”

Deputy Mayor of Buckingham, Fran Davies, officially opened the SHS Handling Solutions facilities in Tingewick, Buckingham alongside Managing Director Yarl Dunn and members of the the SHS Team.

Key enhancements at the New Headquarters:

• A larger warehouse to improve stock management and order fulfilment.

• Expanded office space to accommodate our growing team.

• A welcoming environment for customers and suppliers to visit, meet, and collaborate.

Depty Mayor of Buckingham, Fran Davies.

SHS is proud to be a local employer, with many team members living in and around Buckingham. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to investing in the local economy and providing employment opportunities within the company.

This reopening highlights SHS’s continued investment in its people, partners, and the industries it serves. We are excited to be back in a facility that not only meets today’s needs but also support future growth.

SHS Handling Solutions Ltd

www.shshandlingsolutions.com