School design changes and Haddenham house share bid among latest planning applications in north Buckinghamshire

An application to convert a home in this neighbourhood into a HMO has been made

A bid to convert an existing property into a house share and plans to redesign the entrance to a school are among the latest planning applications in Buckinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each week, latest planning applications in the Buckinghamshire area can be identified on the Public Notice Portal.

Notices submitted to The Bucks Herald in the past seven days include a change of use application made at a property in Haddenham and plans to change the entrance doors in Swanbourne House School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest planning applications sent to Bucks Council in the ‘Chiltern Area’ of the county:

(Application numbers listed below can be used to search for the applications on the council’s website)

-PL/25/3401/FA Oak House Main Street Gawcott: Erection of a single storey annexe for ancillary use to the main dwelling/house with associated groundworks and retaining wall.

-PL/25/3571/VRC Manor Farm Manor Farm Road Hillesden: Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 23/01930/APP (Demolition of existing agricultural building and conversion of existing agricultural buildings into three residential units, including associated building works, erection of bat barn and associated landscaping) to regularise proposed design changes to plots 1 and 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-PL/25/3622/VRC 32 Buckingham Road Winslow: Variation of condition 2 (Approved plans) attached to planning approval 25 /01507/ APP (Householder application for raising of roof to existing first floor rear extension and creation of additional first floor extension, ground floor side extension, alterations to fenestration) to allow for fenestration alterations.

-PL/25/3402/FA Oak House Main Street Gawcott: Excavation of ground and erection of a timber sleeper retaining wall.

-PL/25/3540/FA Stonehill House 106 Churchway Haddenham: Change of use from residential institution with housekeeper’s accommodation (use class C2) to house in multiple occupation (a sui generis use) with separate two bedroom apartment.

-PL/25/3342/FA Seven Acres Upton Road Dinton: Barn conversion to holiday let and change of use of land to tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-PL/25/3324/FA Land Off Moreton Lane Bishopstone: Demolition of existing workshop building and erection of single dwellinghouse, studio annexe and associated works.

-PL/25/3450/FA Land Adjacent To Green Lane Farm Risborough Road Aston Sandford: Proposed dwelling (self-build) and room over garage.

-PL/25/3453/FA Green Lane Farm Risborough Road, Aston Sandford: Erection of a detached 4-bay timber garage.

-PL/25/3526/FA Waddesdon Manor Estate Silk Street, Waddesdon: Erection of open fronted agricultural shelter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-PL/25/3468/HB Swanbourne House School Winslow Road Swanbourne: Listed building consent for formation of new entrance doors to existing school library within non-historic section of Grade II listed Swanbourne House, and creation of external landscaped seating.

-PL/25/3506/FA Waterloo House The Square Brill: Partial demolition of existing extension and replacement with new single storey side extension. New replacement side porch and work to roof, changes to fenestrations and associated internal and external alterations. Air source heat pump in garden and roof mounted solar photovoltaic array.

-PL/25/3507/HB Waterloo House The Square Brill: Listed building consent for partial demolition of existing extension and replacement with new single storey side extension. New replacement porch and work to roof, changes to fenestrations and associated internal and external alterations. Air source heat pump in garden and roof mounted solar photovoltaic.

-PL/25/3281/FA Sunnyside House West Edge, Marsh Gibbon: Removal of a small section of boundary wall and creation of new vehicular crossing to create private access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-PL/25/3549/HB 17 Rickfords Hill Aylesbury: Listed building consent for replacement of windows at front of house and front door.

-PL/25/3467/FA Swanbourne House School Winslow Road Swanbourne: Formation of new entrance doors to existing school library within non-historic section of Grade II listed Swanbourne House, and creation of external landscaped seating area.

-PL/25/3511/FA Section Of Access Road Serving Putlowes Farm, Fleet Marston, Aylesbury: Realignment of Putlowes Farm Access Road and associated works including earthworks, watercourse diversion, drainage ditch, concrete slab crossing, two access gates and cattle grids, fencing, and landscaping.