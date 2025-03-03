Revolution Beaconsfield could be knocked down and redeveloped under plans put forward by a Windsor charity.

The late-night bar and restaurant on Maxwell Road permanently closed in January last year ‘due to the cost-of-living crisis’.

The Edward Gostling Foundation has now asked Buckinghamshire Council for permission to demolish ‘all existing built form on site’.

The charity, which specialises in poverty, old-age and disabilities, also plans to put up temporary 2.4m high hoarding around the perimeter of the site.

Plans read: “It is intended to collaborate with a local school and allow the pupils to decorate the site with handmade drawings to add visual interest whilst the development proposals for the site are negotiated with Buckinghamshire Council.”

The application does not seek permission to redevelop the former nightlife spot and does not specify what could occupy the site in future.

However, it does say the redevelopment is ‘being discussed’ with the council and will be secured by a separate planning application expected to be submitted in ‘early 2025’.

Plans read: “The site represents a unique opportunity for redevelopment of a highly sustainable and well-connected town centre brownfield site.”

The application says the use of the site as a bar was ‘inherently noisy’ and its loss therefore has a ‘positive impact on the amenity of the immediate area’.

Last year, Revolution CEO Rob Pitcher said: “Our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.”

However, the Beaconsfield venue was a previously popular site with customers travelling across the county to visit the cocktail bar.