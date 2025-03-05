Revive!: High Wycombe announces exciting business expansion into Aylesbury

Motorists in Aylesbury now have access to Revive!, the UK’s leading mobile provider of minor paint and bodywork repairs for vehicles and alloy wheels.

The specialist small to medium area repair technology (SMART) repair company has long been the supplier of choice to car dealerships, fleet managers and insurers. Using only highly skilled, fully qualified technicians Revive! can carry out quality, cost effective repairs at a time and place to suit customers.

Repairs usually cost far less than the average insurance policy excess without the hassle of taking your vehicle to the bodyshop, sorting out lifts or arranging a courtesy car.

Revive! High Wycombe is owned by Byron Lindsay. He has been running their business in neighbouring High Wycombe and due to customer demand has expanded his services to include Aylesbury.

Byron Lindsey at his Revive! Rapid Repair Unit in High Wycombe

Said Byron: “So many people have asked us if we would consider expanding into Aylesbury, we decided that the time was right for us to do just that! We pride ourselves on delivering only the best quality of work and are really looking forward to meeting new customers and creating job opportunities as we expand.”

For more information about Revive! High Wycombe contact Byron Lindsay on 01494 920 475