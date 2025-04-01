Residents rate Buckingham care home as one of the top in South East England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clarendon House care home in Buckingham has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in South East England.

There are 2,665 homes in South East England with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

carehome.co.uk lists all registered care homes in the UK as well as genuine reviews, inspection ratings and detailed and transparent fee information. It also hosts a free expert care helpline to assist older people in their search for a care home.

Staff at Clarendon House care home celebrating winning their Top 20 carehome.co.uk award

Nearly a fifth of the UK population are aged 65 years or older, which equates to 12.7 million people. In 50 years, this is predicted to increase to 22 million, making up 27% of the population.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said:

“We now have over 360,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of UK care homes.

“Our reviews show the quality of a care home’s facilities, as well as the standard of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition and if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Clarendon House care home on being a Top 20 care home in South East England as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards for the highest rated homes will help simplify the search.”

Shiva Sheikholeslami, manager at Clarendon House care home, said: “This incredible recognition is a testament to the dedication, passion, and commitment of our entire team.

At Clarendon House, our ethos is simple: we believe in providing compassionate, person-centred care that truly makes a difference in the lives of our residents. Every day, our hardworking staff go above and beyond to ensure that Clarendon House is not just a care home but a warm, welcoming community where residents feel safe, valued, and cherished.

Being recognised as one of the top 20 care homes in the South East of England is an acknowledgment of the love and effort that our staff put into their work. It’s a moment of pride for every carer, nurse, and team member who pours their heart into making Clarendon House a special place. This achievement reinforces our commitment to excellence and motivates us to continue striving for the highest standards of care.

Most importantly, this award is for our residents and their families. We are honoured to be entrusted with their care and well-being, and we will continue to create an environment where they feel at home, surrounded by kindness and dignity.”

To view Clarendon House care home’s reviews go to Clarendon House care home, Cornwall's Meadow, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1RP | 44 Reviews

Please follow this link for the full list of winners: www.carehome.co.uk/awards/

You can search for a care home on carehome.co.uk or you can call their free care helpline on 01488 501785 and talk to one of their experts to help you find the right care home for your needs and budget.