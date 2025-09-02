Residents raise concerns with new Aylesbury restaurant's licensing application

Residents in a Bucks town have objected to plans for a new European restaurant over fears of anti-social behaviour and cooking smells.

Plans have been submitted for a premises licence for Muntenia’s at the ground floor and basement of 31–33 Kingsbury, Aylesbury.

The venue would provide space for around 58 diners at street level and a further 53 in the basement.

If approved, the restaurant would open daily from 9am, closing at 1am Sunday to Thursday and 2.30am on Fridays and Saturdays. Live and recorded music is proposed between 11pm and midnight on weekdays, and until 2am at weekends.

The restaurant is set to open in Aylesbury town centre

Late-night refreshments would follow the same hours. Alcohol sales are planned from midday until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and from 11pm until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The application will now have to be decided by a Buckinghamshire Council licensing committee due to several objections from neighbours.

They raised concerns over the impact of playing live music and the risk of anti-social behaviour being caused by ‘intoxicated people’ leaving the restaurant.

Kelly Johnson said: “I am extremely concerned with regard to the playing of live and recorded music till late. I believe this poses an anti-social problem to all of us residents living above.

“We now not only have the risk of noise of clientele at the restaurant, but music played late into the evenings/early mornings plus restaurant extractor fans and cooking smells.

“I remind you that there are small children living directly above the restaurant and whilst adults shouldn’t have to endure the noise, it would make it impossible for babies etc to sleep, this is not acceptable.”

Amanda Selby lives in the same block as the restaurant and said the leases for the building state there should be no music audible to residents at any time, and no singing after 11pm.

She said: “Therefore, the licensing application for music cannot be allowed. I do not understand why Muntenia’s were allowed to take occupation of the building without looking into the clauses of the lease.

“Myself and the other residents in our block are very concerned that Muntenia’s are taking the space previously occupied by Paddy Power.”

The licence application sets out a range of measures to promote public safety and minimise disruption.

Management say staff will be trained under the Licensing Act, CCTV will cover all entry and exit points, and security staff will be appointed.

Fire equipment, lighting and escape routes will be maintained, with risk assessments carried out.

Deliveries and waste removal will be managed to avoid disturbance, while music and customer noise will be controlled to reduce disruption to nearby homes.

The restaurant will also adopt a Challenge 25 policy to prevent underage alcohol sales, with clear signage, ID checks and staff training.