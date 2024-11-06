A village where services are ‘at breaking point’ faces dozens of new homes, it has been confirmed.

Richborough Estates plans 89 houses in Haddenham after it was granted planning permission at appeal in August.

The property developer was told it could build on two fields at Churchway after the Planning Inspectorate overturned Buckinghamshire Council’s refusal of its plans earlier this year.

Richborough has now selected housebuilder Greencore Homes as a partner for the development of the 12-acre site.

However, some residents of Haddenham, including David Truesdale, the chair of the parish council, have warned of the impact of the new homes.

Earlier this year, he urged a Buckinghamshire Council planning committee to refuse the application – which it did, against officers’ recommendations – and stressed his village’s capacity to support more families was ‘exhausted’.

He said: “Our roads are shameful, because of construction traffic. Our public services are at breaking point. Our three schools are all now full.

“The health centre is struggling to offer appointments, and guess what, all of this has to be delivered on existing budgets.”

Councillor Susan Lewin also warned against the development, claiming Haddenham’s health centre was ‘struggling to cope’.

However, Richborough said its new energy-efficient homes would boost the housing supply and create jobs in construction, with both points highlighted by appeal inspector Jonathan Parsons.

Bassil Aslam of Orchestra Land who acted as advisor for the site said the homes would ‘positively impact Haddenham for years to come’.

Estimations from parties involved in the project, state that the development could have a Gross Development Value of over £45 million.

Located at the northern end of the village, Greencore says it will construct a project including 30% on-site affordable housing and landscaped public open spaces.

Jon Di-Stefano, CEO of Greencore Homes said: “Greencore’s ambition is to build 10,000 of our better than net zero homes by 2035. This acquisition in Haddenham is another step on that journey and we are actively looking for other opportunities to complement our existing pipeline. We look forward to working in partnership with Richborough Estates to progress this development and deliver high quality, energy efficient and sustainable homes for the Haddenham community.”