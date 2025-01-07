Residents fight parking fines they say are incorrect handed out at Aylesbury shopping district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents living in an Aylesbury neighbourhood are banding together to challenge allegedly incorrect fines given for parking offences at a shopping car park.

A number of residents in Berryfields have received fixed penalty notices for overstay parking in Concorde Square car park.

However, many believe they were wrongly charged and say they can provide significant evidence to back up their claims.

The fines have been handed out by Euro Car Parks and the company did not respond to requests to comment for this article.

Several residents have fallen foul to fines delivered at the shopping site

Residents have gone to Facebook community groups seeking help on how to successfully challenge fines delivered by the private business.

One said it was an “absolute disgrace” that fines were being upheld despite evidence being provided to the company which residents claim contradict the notices.

The penalties have also been called “unjust”.

A resident who contacted The Bucks Herald had been unsuccessful in getting a refund, for a fine his employers paid for on his behalf, despite sending over vehicle tracking data and Google GPS history indicating that the vehicle had been moved during the period Europe Car Parks said it was stationary.

Others on Facebook claim that fines were upheld on appeal despite residents submitting doorbell footage showing the vehicle to be in residential areas at the time when they reportedly parked by the shopping site.

There is a maximum stay of one-hour in the car park which is located near to the recently opened Esquires cafe, Jardines Pharmacy and a Sainsbury’s Local store.

Euro Car Park says it uses ANPR cameras and CCTV to check when vehicles are coming and going from its site. According to its website, Euro Car Parks uses leading technology to oversee parking and has worked with small stores and established supermarket chains during the past 20 years.

Residents who have reported success in appealing penalties from the parking firm say they contacted staff at Esquires who were able to get fines revoked.

But one resident said: “This should not be the process” and called on community groups to pressure the company into reviewing its cameras and tracking technology.

Other residents have said they now avoid the shops to avoid the risk of receiving an unnecessary fine.