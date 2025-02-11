Regional Chesham business celebrating 80-year heritage with a rebrand

Local timber, fencing and landscaping supplier G & M.B. Manning is celebrating 80 years of heritage by undergoing a rebrand to become Walford Timber.

Parent company Walford Timber, which was established in 1945 and operates its main site in Walford in Herefordshire’s Wye Valley, acquired their regional branch G & M.B. Manning in 2017. They have now decided to unify the brands to harness the company’s longstanding family heritage.

Walford Timber, founded by Herbert Smith eight decades ago, has since become a multi-generational family business, growing significantly to own G & M.B. Manning in Chesham, as well as opening a branch in Cheltenham in 2004. All three branches will now be united under the single Walford Timber brand, in recognition of the longstanding heritage of the business.

G & M.B. Manning is a specialist fencing and timber supplier, situated on Hog Lane in Ashley Green. It provides products and support to DIY customers as well as the trade, including fencing contractors and installers throughout Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and the surrounding areas.

Walford Timber Site, 1966

George Smith, Managing Director said: “We are immensely proud of our heritage, and the fact that we are a multi-generational, sustainable business that has grown from strength to strength. Within this time, the world has seen so much change and innovation, and Walford Timber has been no exception.

“We thought what better way to celebrate our landmark anniversary by acknowledging our history with this re-brand. As far as our customers are concerned, it is business as normal and absolutely nothing has changed apart from the name; they can expect just the same high-quality service, support and products that they are used to.”

For further information, visit: www.walfordtimber.co.uk/chesham.