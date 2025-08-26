Reedbut Group relocates to new facility

Reedbut's new 94,000 sq ft facility

Reedbut Group Ltd, one of the UK’s leading independent corrugated packaging manufacturers who specialise in sustainable and plastic-free packaging solutions, are excited to announce its relocation to a 94,000 sq ft facility on Bransworth Avenue, Milton Keynes. This move marks a major milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to packaging innovation.

Founded in 1977, Reedbut has grown from a small local business into a trusted supplier of corrugated packaging to a variety of business sectors delivering worldwide. With a focus on reducing plastic waste, the company specialises in recyclable and plastic-free solutions for a wide range of industries.

The move will enable the company to:

Engage with existing and new customers with a purpose-built dedicated customer experience room.

Expand production capacity to meet the growing packaging demands.

Increase storage capacity holding up to 4,700 pallet spaces.

Increase job opportunities within the local Milton Keynes area.

Support environmental goals with a site designed to align with the company’s eco-conscious mission including a biomass boiler and plans for solar power.

“This relocation represents an exciting new chapter for our business,” said Stuart Deaton, Customer Experience Director. “Our new facility gives us the space and resources to grow sustainably, to continue innovating and continue to support existing customers and offer solutions to new potential customers.”

The new site not only supports the company’s long-term growth but also provides a more efficient and inspiring workplace for its team. As demand for sustainable packaging continues to rise, Reedbut is poised to meet the challenge with increased capacity and continued dedication to environmental responsibility.