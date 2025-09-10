Recruitment drive launched as Aldi looks to fill 28 new supermarket jobs in Amersham
Aldi confirmed it has 28 full time and part time roles available at the supermarket it is opening in Amersham.
A new supermarket is nearing completion at 44 London Road West after the retailer reconstructed the property which was previously used as a Jaguar garage.
The Germain retail company has revealed that it is looking for three deputy store managers, 23 store assistants, and two store cleaners.
Further details on what the jobs entail and how to apply can be found on the company’s website here.
Applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply, as previous retail experience is not essential; however, it is vital that candidates prove they are enthusiastic, positive and demonstrate their ability to deliver customer-first service, Aldi adds.
Kelly Stokes, HR director at Aldi, commented: “We are looking for individuals around Amersham with amazing people skills and drive to grow in a role and be a part of our successful team. Colleagues that thrive at Aldi have a can-do attitude, determination, and buckets of ambition.
“At Aldi, people are our purpose, and we recognise the crucial role they play in making our business successful. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of potential future candidates and accelerating the amazing growth we have achieved.”
Aldi has confirmed it still plans to open the new supermarket this year. Prior to the store’s approval one councillor labelled the designs for the supermarket as ugly, according to a BBC report from a committee meeting.