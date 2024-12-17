Recruiting the recruiter – putting the band back together

Almost 20 years after a trio of recruiters forged an award-winning team, they are back together after two of them recruited the third.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Grainger, Karen Grillo and Romy Palmer were a triumphant triumvirate in the early 2000s and have now put the band back together at Berry Recruitment.

After their initial success Romy left to have a family and Carol was promoted to a different role in the business, but now they have been reunited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They all work for Berry Recruitment’s St Albans branch that covers the three counties of ‘Herts, Beds and Bucks’.

Karen Grillo, Romy Palmer and Carol Grainger - reunited at Berry Recruitment - flanked by colleagues Nitish Soni and Razib Dey

Carol said: “More than 20 years ago Karen was a branch manager and she recruited me and Romy. We made a great team.

“Then Romy left and I moved into a regional position and that was that – or so we thought.

“Last year both Karen and I joined Berry Recruitment and were back working together in the same branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then recently I was contacted by Romy who said she was thinking about moving back into recruitment and asked for my advice.

Carol Grainger, Karen Grillo and Romy Palmer – reunited at Berry Recruitment

“It was great as manager to be able to snap her up and get the old team back together for such a great company.

“And we have all got back into it like we’ve never been apart. When we worked together before we won awards and have already won one here and hope for many more.

“We mainly recruit for temporary and permanent roles in the office, industrial, driving, construction, technical and IT and catering and hospitality sectors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Gamble, managing director of Berry Recruitment, said: “Experienced recruiters are thin on the ground.

“To find three for our branch covering Herts, Beds and Bucks is terrific – but even better is that they already come as a smooth-running machine.

“Having worked together years ago they are determined to develop the branch and become the go-to business across the three counties.”