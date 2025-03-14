Recently renovated five-bedroom Aylesbury home hits the market for just under £1m

Michael Anthony is looking to sell a recently-renovated property in Lower Road Stoke Mandeville. It is up for sale with an asking price of £975,000 and can be viewed here on Zoopla.

A new owner will inherit a plot of land that covers roughly a third of an acre, with a vast private garden, which even has its own built-in bike track.

Michael Anthony reports that the current owner refitted the property’s kitchen, downstairs WC, and its family bathroom.

In total, the home boasts three bedrooms, three reception rooms, and has two bathrooms.

There are four schools within a mile of the home, which is just over half a mile from the nearest railway station. It is also within the catchment of sought-after nearby Aylesbury schools, Michael Anthony adds.

Living room The main lounge in the property, currently has a cosy set up.

Garden The vast rear garden currently boasts its own home playground.

Bedroom One five bedrooms in the property, the master bedroom is en-suite.