Recently renovated five-bedroom Aylesbury home hits the market for just under £1m

By James Lowson
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:49 BST
A property in Aylesbury has been recently put up for sale with a valuation that is just short of £1m.

Michael Anthony is looking to sell a recently-renovated property in Lower Road Stoke Mandeville. It is up for sale with an asking price of £975,000 and can be viewed here on Zoopla.

A new owner will inherit a plot of land that covers roughly a third of an acre, with a vast private garden, which even has its own built-in bike track.

Michael Anthony reports that the current owner refitted the property’s kitchen, downstairs WC, and its family bathroom.

In total, the home boasts three bedrooms, three reception rooms, and has two bathrooms.

There are four schools within a mile of the home, which is just over half a mile from the nearest railway station. It is also within the catchment of sought-after nearby Aylesbury schools, Michael Anthony adds.

Interested parties can take a closer look by clicking through the below gallery:

The main lounge in the property, currently has a cosy set up.

1. Living room

The main lounge in the property, currently has a cosy set up. Photo: Michael Anthony

The vast rear garden currently boasts its own home playground.

2. Garden

The vast rear garden currently boasts its own home playground. Photo: Michael Anthony

One five bedrooms in the property, the master bedroom is en-suite.

3. Bedroom

One five bedrooms in the property, the master bedroom is en-suite. Photo: Michael Anthony

The kitchen has recently been refitted. It has a central island and built in appliances including two dishwashers.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has recently been refitted. It has a central island and built in appliances including two dishwashers. Photo: Michael Anthony

