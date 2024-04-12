Reality television star Gemma Collins names Bucks venue as her dream wedding destination
Gemma Collins, the reality televisions star who found fame in the Only Way is Essex, has named a Bucks property as her dream wedding venue.
The 41-year-old media personality praised Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire, as one of her favourite wedding venues.
She teamed up with Zoe Burke, a wedding expert behind the planning app Hitched, to plan a dream wedding for her and her fiancé Rami.
She told Zoe that one of the venues which caught her eye on Hitched.co.uk was Hedsor House in Taplow. She said: “Picking the right wedding venue is the most important part of wedding planning, as it sets the scene for your whole day.
“This seriously glam stately home is just built for lavish parties - it can hold up to 150 guests in the grand ballroom, and well, a grand ballroom is a bit of me isn’t it? There’s also a 2,500 square foot dressing suite available to use on the morning of the wedding, so I can get my full glam squad in with plenty of space.”
Hedsor House contains grade II listed gardens and is located just 300m from a church and can be booked out exclusively for people’s special day.
Gemma also picked a wedding planner from the Hitched app, going for Camilla Boniek, an award-winning Italian specialist. She added that when it comes to food she and Rami want to make sure it truly represents them. She said: “I love the idea of bringing in my own catering, so Rami and I can design a menu that reflects our tastes. Citreus Catering can create menus inspired by a range of different cuisines, using the highest quality ingredients.
“You want your wedding food to be amazing, don’t you? Everyone talks about the wedding with the sub-standard food, so it’s essential to have great catering.”
She also mentioned wanting to hire Let Them Eat Cakes for their beautiful decorations, and mentioned hiring magician, Josh Maddocks, to keep people entertained. She promoted The Soul of my Lens Photography and Malvern Wedding Cars as other businesses she would be interested in hiring.