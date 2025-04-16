Pub wins two CAMRA awards

By Jon Scudamore
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
The Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch of the Campaign for Real Ale has visited the Queens Head in Chackmore to present hardworking landlord Phil Clarke with two awards.

The first award, The Phoenix Award, recognises the success of the pub reopening after several years of closure, and to have gone on to trade successfully for the past 2 years. The pub has a good selection of well-kept real ales and has a lively atmosphere including a piano. It attracts visitors from a wide area as well as playing an important part in village life.

The second award is in recognition of the quality and imagination of the rebuild and refurbishment. The layout has been significantly modified, and the dimensions of the pub are now completely different. Part of the old building is converted into a house, while the pub area extends further back than it did previously.

The members of CAMRA in attendance were greatly impressed and congratulations must be extended to those behind the scenes.

