The former home of a leading doctor who helped Winston Churchill overcome a speech impediment is up for sale in a Buckinghamshire village.

Savills has revealed that the home, which previously belonged to the doctor who later worked as a physician to King Edward VII is available to purchase in Great Missenden.

Called Rignalls, it is a Grade II listed building that was constructed for Sir Felix Semon, a German throat and speech specialist who went on to develop the first surgical treatments for throat cancer.

In 1897 – the same year he was knighted – he helped a 23-year-old Churchill overcome his lisp while in the military and in 1901 was appointed by the King.

Rignalls has been valued at £4.5m

Semon had Rignalls built in 1909 when he retired from professional life, living there until his death in 1921.

Further research from Savills shows that the building was designed by architect Charles Holden, best known for his London Underground stations of the 1920s and 30s.

Savills has valued the home at £4,500,000 and it can be viewed on the property agents’ website here.

The gardens were created by renowned horticulturist Gertrude Jekyll, who designed and advised on more than 400 gardens in the UK, Europe and America.

During the Second World War the house was owned by a member of the free French government and leader Charles de Gaulle is reputed to have visited several times.

Savills has also revealed that the current owners have renovated the property with the help of London-based architect Keyvan Lankarani, a specialist in bespoke conservation works, and Patrick Baty, a specialist in historical decorating.

Property agent Hugh Maconochie, director in the country department at Savills, said: “Rignalls is a rare example of a country house that reflects Holden’s early arts and crafts experience, with steep pitched roofs and striking chimneys that are typical of the style.

“It is a wonderfully comfortable family home, with light and spacious reception rooms that have recently been restored and refurbished to a very high standard. Of particular note is a double height reception hall with double doors opening onto a beautifully proportioned drawing room.”