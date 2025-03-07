Valued at £1.1mValued at £1.1m
Valued at £1.1m

Property in Aylesbury Vale village with idyllic views hits the market valued at £1.1m

By James Lowson
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST
A new property has been put up for sale in an Aylesbury Vale village valued at £1.1m.

Located in Buckingham Road, Weedon, eXp UK is selling the home which can be viewed here on Zoopla.

It is a four-bedroom property, that also contains four bathrooms, and two reception rooms. Estate agents have highlighted the panoramic countryside views a new owner will enjoy. While the property also comes with a luxurious converted barn.

Another key feature of the Aylesbury Vale property is that each room boasts underfloor heating.

The home was constructed in the 19th century and was originally owned by the Rothschilds as a stud farm while they resided in Waddesdon Manor. eXp says that many of the original features of the home remain and can be seen in its barn.

A spokesperson for the property company said: “As you approach this enchanting property, you’ll be captivated by its striking exterior—a beautifully restored barn showcasing original timber beams and expertly crafted brickwork across two floors boasting a remarkable 2,355 square feet of living space, perfectly marrying the charm of rustic architecture with modern luxury.”

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

eXp says the dining area flows seamlessly from the kitchen, with large windows offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, making every meal a delightful experience.

1. Dining area

eXp says the dining area flows seamlessly from the kitchen, with large windows offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, making every meal a delightful experience. Photo: eXp

Photo Sales
Showcasing the home's countryside setting.

2. Living room

Showcasing the home's countryside setting. Photo: eXp

Photo Sales
This spacious room is currently used as a study.

3. Study

This spacious room is currently used as a study. Photo: eXp

Photo Sales
The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom.

4. Bedroom

The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom. Photo: eXp

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyAylesbury ValeZooplaWaddesdon Manor
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice