A popular independent shop in Aylesbury is set to close, its owner announced on social media last week.

Aylesbury Eco Stores located in the town’s High Street is closing on 13 October, owner Deanna Alderson confirmed on Facebook.

Last month, Alderson revealed plans to find a new buyer to take over the store as she seeked a break from running the independent shop.

However, on Friday (16 August), she announced that this strategy no longer feeled possible.

Aylesbury Eco Stores owner

In a statement on Facebook Alderson said: “Myself and our wonderful team of staff are all incredibly upset that it has come to this, but it is no fault of our own. Our search for a potential new business owner went better than expected and we found some amazing people willing to take on the shop and run it as their own, sadly though our landlords have other ideas and would like their dilapidated building back to be repaired and re let no doubt at a much higher rate than they could ever ask from us.”

Aylesbury Eco Stores was the first ever zero waste wholefoods refill store to open in the county town.

Since opening in 2020, the store moved from an industrial unit in Rabans Lane into a prominent position in Aylesbury town centre.

Between now and the shop’s closure customers have been advised that only essential items will be re-stocked, but residents can arrange to buy certain products in bulk. Customers are advised that a stock order is being made today and they should get in touch with the shop as soon as possible.

Last month when announcing the shop’s closure Alderson said: “Our lease ends in October 2024 and I am not in a position to commit to another lease period. It's been a wonderful (almost) five years but it's time I put my children first and focused on them instead of working six days a week including weekends, school holidays and after hours.”

Also, upon announcing the closure on Friday, the owner paid tribute to Aylesbury Town Council for its support, as well as ‘countless customers. She concluded: “We have done so much good. We cannot and will not let that be overshadowed by our closure.”