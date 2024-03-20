Popular Aylesbury venues get top food hygiene ratings, including two on reinspection
Two businesses in Aylesbury received five star Food Hygiene Ratings on reinspection, following surprise low scores from a Bucks Council officer.
Esquires Coffee at 15-17 Market Square and New York Deli at the Buckinghamshire Council offices in Walton Street, received top grades. The cafe in Aylesbury’s Market Square was given top marks last Tuesday (12 March) on reinspection.
And New York Deli, received the same score the following day.
Esquires and New York Deli received surprise low hygiene ratings of one and two respectively last month.
Now Esquires ranks as very good for its food handling and the cleanliness of its facilities and good for its management of food safety.
New York Deli also received very good grades in two of the three main categories, with the cleanliness of its facilities ranked as good rather than very good.
Salt & Vinegar in Aylesbury was given another five star rating on 14 February.
Top scores were also given to takeaways the Grill Box & Currys at 38 Penn Road last Thursday (14 March), and Al Kebabish at 179 Cambridge Street last week.
Elsewhere in the Vale, China China Chef at 2-3 Tring Road in Halton received a four star rating last month. Wonder Wok at 4 Centre Parade, Place Farm Way in Monks Risborough, received a three-out-of-five rating.
According to the Food Standard Agency guidelines five means standards are very good, four equals good standards, three represents a generally satisfactory score, two means some improvement is necessary, one means major work is needed, and zero is reserved for places where urgent changes are needed.