Greene King has reopened one of its popular pubs located in an Aylesbury Vale town after a major refurbishment project.

The White Hart in Buckingham reopened its doors on Sunday (12 October) after over £100,000 was invested into an improvement project.

Greene King, which closed the pub in August, says the changes have given the venue a brand-new look and feel.

The brewery company has highlighted new furniture and décor, revealing that the pub now has a brighter colour scheme and new modern facilities. Greene King says the pub is designed to be a welcoming environment for people of all ages

Designers have deliberately split the pub into different zones: the bar area, sports area and restaurant to cater to all guests. People are also encouraged to enquire about using the upstairs booth seating as a remote working spot, downstairs has electronic darts, a pool table, a photobooth, and a shuffleboard.

Twelve screens have been set up at the bar to show live sports, the pub has the capability to show three different matches at once.

Greene King adds that part of the pub can host private functions for up to 45 people. Details on how to book events at the venue can be found online here.

The brewery company has revealed that the adjoining hotel has also undergone a makeover. And the beer giant adds that the outdoor area has also undergone a overhaul and now has pergolas, bench seating and new lighting and heating.

Tim Hall, general manager of The White Hart, said: “We’re excited to welcome back the local community to The White Hart. We remain a cornerstone of the area, and look forward to showcasing our enhanced offering to both familiar faces and new visitors.”

"The renovation has breathed new life into the pub, and we’re sure our customers will be delighted with the upgraded facilities and menu, providing an even more enjoyable drinking and dining experience!"

The White Hart has introduced a new menu to mark the reopening featuring small plates and lunch deals. It also offers Steak Thursday’s, Sunday Roast and Lunch club 12-5 Monday to Saturday.