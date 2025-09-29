Popular Aylesbury restaurant 'evolves' with launch of new menu

A restaurant in Aylesbury has confirmed it is launching a new menu to attract more evening diners.

Ownership at the Works confirmed the restaurant is launching a pizza menu in hopes of bringing in more customers throughout the day.

Roger Bolton, owner of The Works, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, to encourage residents to visit at tea time.

This new menu, containing stone-baked pizzas, will be available every day between 2pm until close.

The Works in Market Square was named as the best place to get a desert by one contributor. It also offers a breakfast and brunch menu.

Roger said: “After 10 years of serving Aylesbury the same way, it was time for us to evolve. We’ve always been known for our desserts and brunch, but we recognised that to grow and stay relevant, we needed to offer something more — a credible dinner option. By introducing pizza, we’re inviting more people to join us in the evenings and helping to drive footfall in the Market Square all through the day. This is an exciting new chapter for The Works, and one that I hope our loyal guests, as well as new visitors, will love.”

The Works is a family-owned outlet in Aylesbury town centre and last year it celebrated its 10th anniversary with a series of special events.

The management team at the restaurant has said it has been “humbled” by the support its received from the Aylesbury community.

However, running a business in the hospitality sector has proved increasingly challenging in recent years, and the team have added more offerings to encourage more people to visit and spend longer at the site, while remaining a place people love to drop into to pick up an ice cream.