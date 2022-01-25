A popular pub in Central Aylesbury remains up for sale, despite recent interest, Wetherspoons confirmed yesterday (January 24).

Addressing speculation that the Bell in Market Square had been sold, a JD Wetherspoon spokesperson confirmed to the Bucks Herald it hasn't been sold yet.

Currently, the pub remains on the market and under the Wetherspoons umbrella, it's the first establishment of its kind many people visiting Aylesbury will see.

The Bell in Aylesbury

Located in close proximity to both the train and bus station, the pub offers all of Wetherspoon's usual selection of beers and hot food.

A poster on Nextdoor claimed the pub had been sold, but a JD Wetherspoon official said, while there has been interest, "nothing has been signed yet".

Until that point operations at the Bell will continue as normal as an official Wetherspoon pub.

Also within the property is a small bed and breakfast hotel offering guests the chance to stay in Central Aylesbury.

No further information has been revealed about the potential buyers of the well-known venue.

It is currently one of two Wetherspoons bars in close proximity, with the White Hart on Exchange Street roughly a two-minute walk away.

Business Live, revealed that the Bell was one of seven Wetherspoons sites that were put up for sale in July 2021.

A JD Wetherspoon spokesperson released the following statement at the time of the announcement, saying: "Following the success of our earlier marketing campaigns for JD Wetherspoon we are delighted to be launching these seven outlets to the market.