Plans submitted for huge £27m warehouse development in Aylesbury village

Plans have been submitted to construct a giant industrial and warehousing development valued at £27 million in a village in Aylesbury.

A site has been earmarked for the development in Aston Clinton which is eight to nine acres wide.

Industrial developer, Chancerygate, wants to build 15 units ranging from 4,758 square feet to 43,357 square feet.

The chosen site

The developer has named the potential project, Vantage 41.

All properties will be available on a freehold and leasehold basis. Chancerygate acquired the site off-market from Aston Clinton-based, Midwinter Property Holdings, for an undisclosed sum in March this year.

A spokesperson for Chancerygate said: "Located near to the Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar dealerships on the Aston 41 scheme, Vantage 41 is in a prime industrial location, providing quick access to the A41 and Junction 20 on the M25."

The location chosen is four miles from Aylesbury train station and three miles from the centre of Aston Clinton.

Chancerygate development manager, Matthew Young, said: “Vantage 41 will provide an excellent opportunity for businesses across the region to acquire Grade A industrial and warehousing space at a time when supply is very low.

“Industrial property prices are extremely high across much of west and north west London. Vantage 41 will provide an attractive and more affordable proposition to businesses in those areas looking to relocate, expand or even consolidate.

“Much of the existing industrial stock in and around Aston Clinton is available as leasehold or long leasehold only. Vantage 41 will remedy that situation offering units on a freehold basis at a time when the cost of borrowing is historically low. We look forward to working closely with Buckinghamshire Council to progress our planning application and to deliver prime industrial assets to the region.”