This is just one of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Pride flags at Station Approach and High Street, Great Missenden (PL/25/0816/AV)

Great Missenden Parish Council has obtained permission to put up 34 non-illuminated pride flags to celebrate LGBTQ+ people.

Pride flag in London used for illustrative purposes (Photo by ANDREW COWIE / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images)

A map shows how the flags will be distributed throughout the village’s historic centre, with the rainbow colours to be mounted on the side of key buildings such as the Cross Keys pub.

Other locations include the White Lion, Costa Coffee, Bulldog Snacks and Wine, the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre and several shops and businesses.

Plans read: “These flagpoles are traditionally used for displaying the Union Jack and St. George’s flags during different events throughout the year.”

There were 18 letters of objection to the application, people objected to the promotion of gay rights, the political nature of the flags and setting a precedent for more flags being flown.

Nelson Close where the curb drop will take place. (Credit: Google Maps)

Concerns were also raised about the flags not being in keeping with the local demographic, contributing towards female oppression and being detrimental to conservation areas.

However, there were also five letters of support for the application, stating that it would be welcoming and inclusive, that it would add “nice” colour in the village and to promote tolerance.

Installation of two padel courts, George Pitcher Memorial Ground, Britwell Road, Burnham (PL/25/0506/FA)

Two padel courts in Burnham were refused permission by Buckinghamshire Council.

One of the flag poles where a pride flag will be hung above The Cross Keys pub in High Street. (Credit: Great Missenden parish council/ Buckinghamshire Council)

The authority said the site lies within the Metropolitan Green Belt, and the proposed large, covered structure would harm the openness and character of the Green Belt.

Concerns were raised about the development being out of scale and appearance with its rural surroundings and failing to blend in or positively contribute to the area.

It said the application also lacked sufficient information on surface water drainage and ecological impacts, raising concerns about flooding risks and harm to biodiversity.

In the planning statement by Mr Sukh Bal of Landmark Architectural Services, on behalf of applicant Mr A Sahota G Dhillon, it said the site was widely underutilised.

The development would meet a local need for recreational facilities and integrate sensitivity into the local environment.

Certificate of lawfulness for proposed extension of dropped kerb, 19 Nelson Close, High Wycombe (25/05890/CLP)

Miss Manpreet Sokhi has been granted a certificate to carry out the works outside the property on Nelson Close.

In the application form it said: “Since moving into the property, we have experienced trouble with parking and manoeuvres as they are both becoming increasingly difficult and dangerous.”