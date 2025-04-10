Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a new 70-bed care home and new apartments have been put forward in a Bucks town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beechcroft, which specialises in luxury retirement community resorts, has proposed the development on land north of London Road East and south of Stanley Hill Cemetery in Amersham.

Its plans also include approximately 23 assisted living retirement units, and approximately 77 age restricted units, including affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer’s proposals for the green belt site have been published in Buckinghamshire Council’s planning portal.

New plans are being prepared

The company has asked the council for an environmental impact assessment of its proposed development of the green belt site.

The land is also on the edge of the 12.8km zone of influence of the Chiltern Beechwoods Special Area of Conservation, which restricts the types of development that can take place in the area order to protect wildlife.

In response to the requested assessment of the land, Amersham Town Council said: “Other development in the vicinity (Bramble Lane) have been refused on the basis of being inappropriate development in the greenbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other developments nearby (Bramble Lane / Old Farm Lane) suffer from adverse surface water flooding due to being developed rather than agricultural lane – as this site would be.”

The developer’s plans say the care home and retirement apartments will deliver ‘significant economic, social and community benefits’.

A full planning application has not been submitted for the site, although the council has been approached previously about potential assisted living dwellings and a care home in 2020 and 2021.